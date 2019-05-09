Piers Morgan accuses Prince Harry of 'commercially exploiting' Diana's death

British media personality Piers Morgan has taken his latest swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, accusing the former of "commercially exploiting" his mother Diana's death.

Harry recently spoke at JPMorgan Chase’s Alternative Investment Summit in Miami, and spoke about the impact his mother's death when he was aged just 12 had on him, including the therapy he'd had since.

It was one of Harry and Meghan's first public appearances since stepping down as senior royals, and there is speculation they were paid handsomely for their time.

While expressing sympathy in his Mail Online column for Harry regarding his mother's death, Morgan lashed out at what he saw as him using it "privately for a big fat fee to a bunch of super-rich bankers, business tycoons, politicians and celebrities."

"By commercially exploiting his mother’s death to make vast pots of money like this, Harry is surely behaving in exactly the same way he professes to despise from the media?"

He also took aim at them for travelling to the event from Vancouver by private jet, as well as JP Morgan for investing in fossil fuel companies.

