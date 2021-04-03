Piece of SpaceX rocket debris lands at Washington state farm

A piece of burning rocket debris seen streaking across the Pacific Northwest sky last week crashed on a farm in eastern Washington state, authorities said.

In this image taken from video provided by Roman Puzhlyakov, debris from a SpaceX rocket lights up the sky behind clouds over Vancouver, Wash. Thursday evening, March 25, 2021. Source: Associated Press

After the March 25 event, a farmer discovered a nearly intact piece of rocket in a private field, The Tri-City Herald reported.

The approximately 1.5-metre composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium left a nearly 10.16-centimetre dent in the ground, Grant County sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said. No one was hurt, he said.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has said the widely reported bright objects in the sky on March 25 were remnants of the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket leaving comet-like trails as they burned up upon reentry to the Earth’s atmosphere.

The farmer, who authorities said didn't want to be identified, suspected the debris may have come from the rocket and left a message with the sheriff’s office over the weekend, Foreman said.

Deputies responded on Wednesday and contacted SpaceX officials. SpaceX confirmed it was part of the rocket and has since retrieved it, Foreman said.