Pictures: Kate Middleton releases gorgeous photos to celebrate Prince George's sixth birthday

AAP
Prince George is photographed beaming in an England football shirt in new pictures released to celebrate his sixth birthday.

Kensington Palace has shared three photographs to mark the occasion on Monday, all taken recently by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In one snap, the future king laughs as he lies playfully in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace - clad in the white England football home shirt.

A second photograph again shows George in the shirt, grinning gleefully at the camera.

Prince George celebrates turning six
Prince George celebrates turning six Source: Kensington Palace

The third picture shows the young prince, third in line to the throne, on a family holiday.

Wearing a green polo shirt and striped blue and white shorts, the prince is stood outdoors in front of a leafy backdrop.

Prince George on his sixth birthday
Prince George on his sixth birthday Source: Kensington Palace

Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, on July 22, 2013.

He made his public debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled by his proud parents, William and Kate.

A great-grandchild to the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father.

Prince George
Prince George Source: Kensington Palace
