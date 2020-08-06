Pianist provides moment of peace amid utter destruction and devastation in Beirut

Moving video has emerged of a grandmother taking a moment of peace amid the utter destruction and devastation of the Beirut explosion.

More than 5000 people are injured and at least 135 are dead, with hundreds of others reported missing, after the deadly explosion in Lebanon's capital earlier this week.

Resident Hoda Melki and her mother May Abboud Melki returned to their apartment to find ruin, with shattered windows, torn seats and rubble strewn across the room.

But still standing was the 79-year-old's upright piano.

May Abboud sat down and, as her daughter filmed the home around her, began to play Auld Lang Syne amid the debris.

The video was shared online by May Abboud's granddaughter, May-Lee Melki.

She says neither May Abboud nor her husband were at home at the time of the explosion, which destroyed the apartment that had been their home for 60 years.