TODAY |

Photos: Spectacular images capture Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano erupting

Source:  Associated Press

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung is erupting today, sending volcanic materials as high as 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages.

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during. March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

Activity at the volcano in North Sumatra province increased over the past week, with authorities recording 13 times when it released ash clouds.

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

There have been no fresh evacuations due to the activity and no reports of disruptions to flights in the region.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before erupting in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption, at a market in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is located on the "Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean.

World
Asia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Migrant worker furious, says his visa application wasn't correctly assessed
2
'I'm sick of your tricks, Dad' — Christchurch Lotto winner's family didn't believe he'd won $22.5 million jackpot
3
Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM
4
Should a brand new city be built in New Zealand to take pressure off housing market?
5
Government increases fees for some of those staying in managed isolation
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Britney Spears wants to 'heal' after a year of 'craziness'

Trump's top Republican critic, US Senator Mitt Romney, knocked unconscious in fall
00:28

New laws to be introduced in Victoria to prevent wife killer from being buried next to victim

Minneapolis halts plan for social media influencers to spread info ahead of George Floyd murder trial