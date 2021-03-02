Photos: Spectacular images capture Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano erupting

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung is erupting today, sending volcanic materials as high as 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages.

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during. March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

Activity at the volcano in North Sumatra province increased over the past week, with authorities recording 13 times when it released ash clouds.

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

There have been no fresh evacuations due to the activity and no reports of disruptions to flights in the region.

The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before erupting in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 17 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption, at a market in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press

The volcano, one of two currently erupting in Indonesia, has sporadically come to life since then.

Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Source: Associated Press