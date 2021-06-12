Photos: Solar eclipse sunrise dazzles northern hemisphere skies

The top of the world got a sunrise special this morning — a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto. Source: Associated Press

This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole, and Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn’t completely blot out the sun when it's dead centre.

A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline. Source: Associated Press

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the US Capitol in Washington, Source: Associated Press

The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.

It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse crisscrossed the US.

An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Source: Associated Press

An annular solar eclipse rises behind Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Source: Associated Press

The next one is coming up in 2024.