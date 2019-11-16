Photos show Hong Kong protesters resorting to medieval weapons

Protesters, including students, who barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong’s universities have tried to turn the campuses into armed camps, resorting to medieval weapons to stop police from entering the grounds.

Students make molotov cocktails at the Chinese University in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Source: Associated Press

A student holds a molotov cocktail during clashes at the Chinese University in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Source: Associated Press

Their weapons include bows and arrows, catapults and hundreds of gasoline bombs stacked up to ramparts — often built by the students.

Protesters test a self-made catapult on the barricaded bridge which leads into the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Source: Associated Press

A protester fills balloons with paint and water at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Source: Associated Press

A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks inside the campus of the University of Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Source: Associated Press

The police have described many of the devices as lethal weapons and warned protesters they will be prosecuted if they are caught using them.

Protesters said they need the weapons to protect the campuses from police using tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons.

Protesters practice firing bows and arrows at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Source: Associated Press

Protesters move bricks as they barricade a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Source: Associated Press