Photos: Queen Elizabeth II along with next three generations of kings prepare Christmas puddings

New photographs of Queen Elizabeth II and three generations of future kings preparing for Christmas have been released as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative.
The images show the British monarch preparing special Christmas puddings with the help of their Royal Highnesses the Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George inside the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, the palace said in a statement.
The photos coincide with the launch of The Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative. The charity supports Armed Forces personnel and veterans, and their families at annual festive get-togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres.
The puddings form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth, as well as marking The Royal British Legion's 99-year anniversary. The puddings will become the centrepieces of next year’s get-togethers.
The four generations of the UK royal family represent a cross-section of people supported by the Royal British Legion, including the children of service personnel and WWII veterans.