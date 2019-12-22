Photos: Queen Elizabeth II along with next three generations of kings prepare Christmas puddings

New photographs of Queen Elizabeth II and three generations of future kings preparing for Christmas have been released as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative.

Queen Elizabeth makes Christmas puddings with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. Source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The images show the British monarch preparing special Christmas puddings with the help of their Royal Highnesses the Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George inside the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, the palace said in a statement.



Queen Elizabeth II is helped by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. Source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

The photos coincide with the launch of The Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative. The charity supports Armed Forces personnel and veterans, and their families at annual festive get-togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres.



Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George celebrate the Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative with guests. Source: Chris Jackson / Getty Images