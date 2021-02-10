Photos: 'London's skinniest house' for sale for $1.8 million

Forget living large. How about living long.

Winkworth skinny house Goldhawk Road Shepherds Bush. Source: Supplied

Just six feet wide, a home billed as the "skinniest house in London" is on the market but there’s nothing slim about the asking price.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, a Winkeworth real estate agency, which is handling the sale, said the five-storey, 96-square-metre home is situated in Shepherds Bush, west London, and is comparable to living on the quarters of a "luxury yacht".

Winkworth's skinny house dining room with doors to the garden. Source: Supplied

"It’s quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is much more to life than two up, two down," estate agent David Myers said.

Tall and thin with masses of style and attention to detail, it has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a garden and rooftop terrace.

The house, wedged between a doctor's surgery and a hair salon, was originally a Victorian hat shop and still features a shop window. The current owner is moving abroad and reluctantly selling up.

The price tag? NZ$1.8 million.