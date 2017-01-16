Photos: Japanese whalers attempt to hide catch of protected minke from Sea Shepherd helicopter

Sea Shepherd has released aerial images reporting to show a dead protected Antarctic minke whale aboard a Japanese ship in Australian waters.

The images were published on Facebook Sunday evening, and show a whale carcass reportedly aboard the Institute for Cetacean Research vessel Nisshin Maru.

Crew members aboard two support vessels, the Yushin Maru and Yushin Maru No. 2, are pictured attempting to cover their harpoon equipment from view.

After spotting the helicopter, launched from Sea Shepherd's MV Steve Irwin vessel, crew of the Nisshin Maru covered the carcass of the whale with a tarpaulin.

Steve Irwin captain Wyanda Lublink said the hiding of the whale and harpoons was an admission of guilt.

"The fact that the Japanese crew went to cover up their harpoons and the dead minke whale on deck just shows that they know what they're doing is wrong," she said in the Facebook post.

"They know they are in contempt of the ruling of the International Court of Justice and the Australian Federal Court.

"How can the Australian government ignore these actions when the majority of Australians condemn what they are doing?"

The International Court of Justice ruled in March of 2014 that Japan's whaling programme was not for scientific purposes and further permits were forbidden.

Japan responded by offering to "review" their annual whale hunt, but the International Whaling Commission refused, saying in September of 2014 that Japan needs to abide by the ICJ decision.

Japan refused to halt its whaling programme, and resumed in 2015 saying it was abiding by the very strict scientific catch quota allowed by the court ruling.

"All these activities are perfectly in accordance with international law, scientific basis as well as the ICJ judgment," Japan's IWC delegate Joji Morishita said at the time.

The Nisshin Maru collided with Greenpeace's MV Arctic Sunrise in 1999 and 2006, with both ships claiming the other rammed them, and it also collided with the Steve Irwin and Bob Barker in 2013.