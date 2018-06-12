Photos: History made as US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for momentous peace summit

United States President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un came together for a momentous summit today that could determine historic peace or raise the spectre of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of."

