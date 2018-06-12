 

Photos: History made as US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for momentous peace summit

Associated Press

 United States President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un came together for a momentous summit today that could determine historic peace or raise the spectre of a growing nuclear threat, with Trump pledging that "working together we will get it taken care of."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

The US President told reporters he expect he’ll have "a terrific relationship with" the North Korean leader.

The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

People celebrate as they watch a TV showing US President Donald Trump meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, walks with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, second from left, in Singapore's Marina Bay, on Monday June 11, ahead of the summit with US President Donald Trump.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U S President Donald Trump stand together at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Islan in Singapore.

