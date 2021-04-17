Photos: Grief as British royals descend on Windsor Castle for Prince Philip's funeral

Members of the British royal family descended on Windsor Castle today for Prince Philip's funeral.

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George's Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

The late Duke of Edinburgh died just months before his 100th birthday.

From front left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin the coffin makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Around 800 mourners were meant to attend the service but coronavirus restrictions saw its guest list pared down to just 30.

Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Peter Phillips, Prince William, the Earl of Snowdon, Prince Harry and Tim Laurence, follow as the coffin is brought in Britain Prince Philip's funeral at St George's chapel. Source: Associated Press

Among the guests were Queen Elizabeth II, her four children and eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry, who flew in from California.

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Philip's son, Prince Charles, could be seen shedding a tear during the procession.

Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Britain's Prince Charles sheds a tear as he follows the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

The ceremony was steeped with military and royal tradition, but touches of the late royal consort's personality were infused throughout, with the hearse being a custom-designed Land Rover designed by the prince himself.

Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards place the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip onto a modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press

Britain's Prince Charles, from front left, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon, Tim Laurence and Queen Elizabeth II, in car at rear, follow the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle. Source: Associated Press

His widow, Queen Elizabeth II, sat alone during the service at St George's Chapel, inside the castle grounds, which did not have a eulogy or readings.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Source: Associated Press