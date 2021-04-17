Photos: Grief as British royals descend on Windsor Castle for Prince Philip's funeral

Members of the British royal family descended on Windsor Castle today for Prince Philip's funeral.
The late Duke of Edinburgh died just months before his 100th birthday.
Around 800 mourners were meant to attend the service but coronavirus restrictions saw its guest list pared down to just 30.
Among the guests were Queen Elizabeth II, her four children and eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry, who flew in from California.
Philip's son, Prince Charles, could be seen shedding a tear during the procession.
The ceremony was steeped with military and royal tradition, but touches of the late royal consort's personality were infused throughout, with the hearse being a custom-designed Land Rover designed by the prince himself.
His widow, Queen Elizabeth II, sat alone during the service at St George's Chapel, inside the castle grounds, which did not have a eulogy or readings.
Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault alongside 24 other royals, but is expected to be reburied in the Royal Burial Ground following the Queen's death.