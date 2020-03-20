Photos emerge of Trump's notes with 'coronavirus' re-labelled 'Chinese virus'

Photographs have emerged of Donald Trump’s notes where he had crossed out 'coronavirus' and replaced it with 'Chinese virus' at a media briefing.

Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

The picture, which was taken by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, comes as Mr Trump denied he was a racist for labelling it the Chinese virus.

Mr Trump said yesterday that he doesn’t think calling Covid-19 the "Chinese virus" — or the "kung-flu", as one administration official reportedly called it — puts Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination.

Since coronavirus infections started appearing in the United States in January, Asian Americans have shared stories ranging from minor aggression to blatant attacks from people blaming them for the pandemic, which has killed more than 130 people in the United States.

Among the hate crimes reported in major cities with Chinese communities: An Asian man in a Brooklyn subway car who was yelled at and sprayed with Febreze air freshener; In Los Angeles, a 16-year-old boy of Asian descent said other students had bullied him and accused him of carrying the virus; and even before cities began shutting down all restaurants to stop the spread of the virus, Chinese restaurant owners were already experiencing steep declines in business because because of what they said was racial stigma.

Asked why he keeps calling the coronavirus the Chinese virus when scientists say the disease doesn't respect borders and is not caused by ethnicity, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House that he doesn't consider it a racist remark.

“It’s not racist at all," Mr Trump said, adding that he calls it the Chinese virus because he wants to be accurate.

He indicated his terminology was a warranted pushback to Chinese officials who have been suggesting the US military might have introduced the virus to Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first reported in late 2019.

“China had tried to say at one point — maybe they stopped now — that it was caused by American soldiers," Mr Trump said. “That can’t happen. It’s not going to happen, not as long as I’m president. It comes from China.”

Beijing has complained, but Trump administration officials continue to link the virus to China.

At a state department news conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred six times to the virus as the “Wuhan virus" and suggested the Chinese were trying to distract the world from the shortcomings of its initial response. Mr Pompeo also suggested that an “after-action” report would corroborate his claim, suggesting that US-China tensions are unlikely to end when the pandemic is over.