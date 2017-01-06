 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Photos: Devastated by militants, this 3000-year-old Iraqi city is now left to looters

share

Source:

Associated Press

The chilly wind whipped rain across the strewn wreckage of a city that, nearly 3000 years ago, ruled almost the entire Middle East. 

Rivulets of water ran through the dirt, washing away chunks of ancient stone.

An ancient relief lies shattered in the Northwest Palace at the nearly 3,000-year-old site of Nimrud, Iraq, in this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo. The destruction wreaked by Islamic State group militants at the site was extensive, leaving chunks of ancient reliefs, pieces of statues and pieces of cuneiform writing strewn amid rubble and dirt. With no protection more than a month after IS was driven out, those pieces are vulnerable to looting.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

An ancient relief lies shattered in the Northwest Palace at the nearly 3000-year-old site of Nimrud, Iraq.

Source: Associated Press

The city of Nimrud in northern Iraq is in pieces, victim of the Islamic State group's fervour to erase history. The remains of its palaces and temples, once lined in brilliant reliefs of gods and kings, have been blown up. The statues of winged bulls that once guarded the site are hacked to bits. Its towering ziggurat, or step pyramid, has been bulldozed.

FILE - This image made from video posted online by Islamic State group militants in April 2015 shows militants using heavy tools to destroy a large stone figure of a lamasssu, an Assyrian winged bull deity at the ancient site of Nimrud near Mosul, Iraq. The militants boasted of their destruction of one of the Middle East’s most important archaeological sites in high-definition video propaganda, touting their campaign to purge their “caliphate” of anything they considered as heretical or pagan. (Militant video via AP)

This image made from video posted online by Islamic State group militants in April 2015 shows militants using heavy tools to destroy a large stone figure of a lamasssu, an Assyrian winged bull deity at the ancient site of Nimrud.

Source: Associated Press

The militants' fanaticism devastated one of the Middle East's most important archaeological sites. But more than a month after the militants were driven out, Nimrud is still being ravaged, its treasures disappearing, imperiling any chance of eventually rebuilding it, an Associated Press team found after multiple visits last month.

With the government and military still absorbed in fighting the war against the Islamic State group in nearby Mosul, the wreckage of the Assyrian Empire's ancient capital lies unprotected and vulnerable to looters.

This Nov. 19, 2008 photo released by the U.S. Army shows the statues of the lamassu, the winged, human-headed bulls that stood at the gates of the palace and were believed to ward off evil in the ancient city of Nimrud, near Mosul, Iraq. The bulls were destroyed by Islamic State group militants in early 2015 as they razed the entire site, one of the most important archaeological ruins in the Middle East. (Staff Sgt. JoAnn S. Makinano, U.S. Army via AP)

This 2008 photo released by the U.S. Army shows the statues of the lamassu, the winged, human-headed bulls that stood at the gates of the palace and were believed to ward off evil in the ancient city of Nimrud, near Mosul, Iraq.

Source: Associated Press

"When I heard about Nimrud, my heart wept before my eyes did," said Hiba Hazim Hamad, an archaeology professor in Mosul who often took her students there.

In three of the AP's four visits, its team wandered the ruins alone freely for up to an hour before anyone arrived. No one is assigned to guard the site, much less catalog the fragments.

Toppled stone slabs bearing a relief that the AP saw on one visit were gone when it returned.

An Iraqi Army general stands near a stone slab depicting a winged genie at the entrance to the Northwest Palace at the ancient site of Nimrud, Iraq in this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo. The Islamic State group militants who destroyed the remains of the nearly 3,000-year-old city have been driven away. But with the war still raging nearby, no one has been assigned to guard the site and the wreckage strewn around it is vulnerable to looting. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

An Iraqi Army general stands near a stone slab depicting a winged genie at the entrance to the Northwest Palace at the ancient site of Nimrud.

Source: Associated Press

Perhaps the only vigilant guardian left is an Iraqi archaeologist, Layla Salih. She has visited multiple times, photographing the wreckage to document it and badgering militias to watch over it. Walking through the ruins on a rainy winter day, she pointed out things that were no longer in place.

Still, Salih finds reasons for optimism.

"The good thing is the rubble is still in situ," she said. "The site is restorable."

Iraq archaeologist Layla Salih, left, confers with UNESCO's representative in Iraq Louse Haxthausen, right, at the ancient site of Nimrud, Iraq, in this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo. Days after Iraqi forces drove the Islamic State group from Nimrud in November, Salih arrived to survey the damage they wreaked on the nearly 3,000-year-old site. She confirmed that, as international forces closed in this fall, IS bulldozed a 140-foot tall ziggurat, or step pyramid, that archaeologists had never had to chance to explore. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Iraq archaeologist Layla Salih, left, confers with UNESCO's representative in Iraq Louse Haxthausen, right, at the ancient site of Nimrud.

Source: Associated Press

To an untrained eye, that's hard to imagine, seeing the destruction caused by the Islamic State group. Salih estimated 60 percent of the site was irrecoverable.

The site's palaces and temples were spread over 360 hectares on a dirt plateau on the edge of the Tigris River valley.

A 140-foot-high ziggurat once arrested the gaze of anyone entering Nimrud. Now there is only lumpy earth. Archaeologists had never had a chance to explore the now-bulldozed structure.

Past it, in the palace of King Ashurnasirpal II, walls are toppled into giant piles of bricks. The palace's courtyard is a field of cratered earth. Pieces of the two monumental winged bulls are piled nearby - their heads missing, likely taken to be sold.

Iraqi archaeologist Layla Salih examines the remains of a statue of a lamassu, a mythical winged bull, destroyed by Islamic State group militants in the ancient site of Nimrud, Iraq, in this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo. Salih is perhaps the only vigilant guardian left for the ruins: Since the militants were driven out more than a month ago, she has visited multiple times, trying to prevent looting of the wreckage. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Iraqi archaeologist Layla Salih examines the remains of a statue of a lamassu, a mythical winged bull, destroyed by Islamic State group militants in the ancient site of Nimrud.

Source: Associated Press

Off to the left are the flattened remains of the temple of Nabu, a god of writing. During a December 14 UNESCO assessment tour, a UN demining expert peered at a hole leading to a seemingly intact tomb and warned that it could be rigged to explode.

From 879-709 BC, Nimrud was the capital of the Assyrians, one the ancient world's earliest empires. In modern excavations , the site yielded a wealth of Mesopotamian art. In the tombs of queens were found troves of gold and jewelry. Hundreds of written tablets deepened knowledge about the ancient Mideast.

Touring the site, UNESCO's representative to Iraq, Louise Haxthausen, called the destruction "absolutely devastating."

"The most important thing right now is to ensure some basic protection," she said.

But the government has many priorities. It is still fighting ISIS in Mosul, and the list of reconstruction needs is long.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ambassador Mark Gilbert with Barack Obama

US ambassador being yanked out of NZ as Trump takes hard line

01:07
2
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

00:28
3
A 30-year-old was stabbed and shot to death on December 9 and police believe gangs may be involved.

Police believe women were involved in Hutt execution-style killing

00:23
4
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:08
5
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ