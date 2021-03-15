Photos: Beijing looks post-apocalyptic during China's worst sandstorm in a decade

China’s capital and a wide swath of the country's north were enveloped today in the worst sandstorm in a decade, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A woman walks along a pedestrian bridge amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. Source: Associated Press

Skyscrapers in the centre of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid the dust and sand. Traffic was snarled and more than 400 flights out of the capital's two main airports were cancelled before noon.

Such storms used to occur regularly in the springtime as sand from western deserts blew eastwards, affecting areas as far as northern Japan.

Employees line up at a security checkpoint outside the China Central Television (CCTV) building amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. Source: Associated Press

Massive planting of trees and bushes in fragile areas has reduced the storms' intensity, but the expansion of cities and industries has put constant pressure on the environment throughout China.

The National Meteorological Centre fore-casted the sand and dust would affect 12 provinces and regions from Xinjiang in the far northwest to Heilongjiang in the northeast and the eastern coastal port city of Tianjin.

A cyclist and motorists move past office buildings amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. Source: Associated Press

“This is the most intense sandstorm weather our country has seen in 10 years, as well as it covering the broadest area," the centre said in a post on its website.

It wasn't clear if the storm was related to a recent general decline in air quality despite efforts to end Beijing's choking smog.