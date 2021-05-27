TODAY |

Photographers around the world capture images of rare super blood moon

Source:  Associated Press

The moon put on a show for many parts of the world last night, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.

A lunar eclipse occurs beside the clock tower of the Manila City Hall, Philippines. Source: Associated Press
The lunar eclipse shines behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, California. Source: Associated Press

The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia.

The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the nearly full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline. Source: Associated Press

The reddish-orange color of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a late bedtime for many. Source: Breakfast

More lunar shows are coming. On November 19, there will be a nearly total eclipse where the moon dims but doesn’t turn red.

A surfer is seen as the super blood moon rises over the Pacific Ocean at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Source: Getty
People watch the super blood moon rises over the Pacific Ocean at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

The next total lunar eclipse will be May 2022. The last one was January 2019.

World
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia to get easier pathway towards permanent residency
2
'I had a major crush' - Ross and Rachel's real life romance revealed in Friend's reunion special
3
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
4
Sir Tim Shadbolt's future as Invercargill mayor in question as citizens say enough
5
Mongrel Mob launches petition to strip National's Simeon Brown of portfolios over 'racist rhetoric'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:53

Three arrested over deadly Italy cable car crash as investigation finds fault

Moon looming large over NZ as sky-watchers anticipate super blood moon show

Three dead after Japanese vessel and Russian freighter collide
00:18

Woman charged with assault on flight to San Diego after flight attendant has teeth knocked out