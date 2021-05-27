Photographers around the world capture images of rare super blood moon

The moon put on a show for many parts of the world last night, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.

A lunar eclipse occurs beside the clock tower of the Manila City Hall, Philippines. Source: Associated Press

The lunar eclipse shines behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, California. Source: Associated Press

The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia.

The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the nearly full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline. Source: Associated Press

The reddish-orange color of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

More lunar shows are coming. On November 19, there will be a nearly total eclipse where the moon dims but doesn’t turn red.

A surfer is seen as the super blood moon rises over the Pacific Ocean at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Source: Getty

People watch the super blood moon rises over the Pacific Ocean at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty