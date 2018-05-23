 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Photographer reveals secret behind Harry and Meghan's stunning wedding photos

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kensington Palace released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding, now the man behind the famous photos has revealed one of the quirky methods he used to capture them.

The official photos of the Duke and Duchess and 10-strong bridal party were taken at Windsor Castle.
Source: 1 NEWS

Alexi Lubomirski's images include a family portrait of the couple with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle's mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

Alexi revealed he used some old fashioned bribery to get the happy snaps.

"The kids came on to the set and I immediately just asked 'who likes Smarties?' Everyone smiled, so that was our magic word of the day," the photographer said.

The new Duchess of Sussex brought her trademark smile for her father-in-law's birthday celebrations.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two other images released show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, with just the children.

With the final one is of the newlyweds posing for a less-formal black and white photo.

Related

Royalty

05:10
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

New York Times Opinion: Thanks, Meghan Markle, we needed that!
01:55
The pair attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of Prince Charles.

Watch: Meghan Markle gets down to the art of being Royal at first official engagement after marrying Prince Harry

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:21
3

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

00:50
4
National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.

Video: Gerry Brownlee has 'serious concerns' over Speaker's handling of alleged sexist comment made about Jacinda Ardern by National MP in the House

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 