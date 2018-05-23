Photographer reveals secret behind Harry and Meghan's stunning wedding photos

Kensington Palace released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding, now the man behind the famous photos has revealed one of the quirky methods he used to capture them.

Alexi Lubomirski's images include a family portrait of the couple with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle's mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

Alexi revealed he used some old fashioned bribery to get the happy snaps.

"The kids came on to the set and I immediately just asked 'who likes Smarties?' Everyone smiled, so that was our magic word of the day," the photographer said.

The two other images released show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, with just the children.