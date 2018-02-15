 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Photo Gallery: Images of disbelief and heartbreak after ex-student opens fire on school kids, killing 17, injuring dozens of others

share

Source:

Associated Press

A large number of children have been killed and dozens injured in a mass Florida school shooting understood to have been carried out by an ex-student.

Family members embrace after a student walked out from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Family members embrace after a student walked out from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

Source: Associated Press

Anxious family members watch a rescue vehicle pass by, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Anxious family members watch a rescue vehicle pass by

Source: Associated Press

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting

Source: Associated Press

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting

Source: Associated Press

A law enforcement officer talks with students, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A law enforcement officer talks with students, Florida

Source: Associated Press

Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building

Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building

Source: Associated Press

People gather waiting for word from students at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

People gather waiting for word from students at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Source: Associated Press

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

A young woman, who walked out from the direction of the high school, gets a hug following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

A young woman, who walked out from the direction of the high school, gets a hug following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

Source: Associated Press

Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

Medical personnel tend to a victim following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Medical personnel tend to a victim following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

Students wait to be picked up after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students wait to be picked up after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Source: Associated Press

Waiting for word from students anxious family members gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway, just south of the campus ,following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Waiting for word from students anxious family members gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway, just south of the campus ,following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

Young women, who walked out from the direction of the high school, are escorted by police following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Young women, who walked out from the direction of the high school, are escorted by police following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

A police officer tells parents waiting at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway to go to the Marriott hotel to meet up with their kids following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A police officer tells parents waiting at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway to go to the Marriott hotel to meet up with their kids following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Source: Associated Press

Waiting for word from students parents and family gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Waiting for word from students parents and family gather at Coral Springs Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway just south of the campus following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

Source: Associated Press

Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

2
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

00:29
3
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Suspected gunman is reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

4
Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building

Photo Gallery: Images of disbelief and heartbreak after ex-student opens fire on school kids, killing 17, injuring dozens of others

00:29
5
The sheriff said 12 were within the building, two outside, one on the street and two lost their lives at the hospital.

'It's a horrific, horrific day' - At least 17 confirmed dead in Florida school shooting


00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.

00:29
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Suspected gunman is reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

Multiple people are dead after the Florida shooting.


01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 