Photo Gallery: From Elton to Elle, the best images of Cannes

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival drew to a close Saturday (local time), but it left behind a trail of memorable moments, from a sparking Elton John to Quentin Tarantino's return to the Croisette.

Along the way, Associated Press photographers captured all the dazzle of the Cannes red carpet and the frenzy of the festival's famous photo calls.

The Cannes Film Festival concluded Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d'Or, to Bong Joon-ho's genre-bending social satire Parasite.

Selena Gomez, left, and Bill Murray pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film The Dead Don't Die. Source: Associated Press
Model Bella Hadid poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Pain and Glory at the 72nd international film festival. Source: Associated Press
Actors Antonio Banderas, from left, Penelope Cruz and director Pedro Almodovar pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Pain and Glory. Source: Associated Press
Actor Antonio Banderas poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Pain and Glory. Source: Associated Press
Actors Brad Pitt, from left, Leonardo DiCaprio, director Quentin Tarantino and actress Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Source: Associated Press
Actors Sabin Tambrea, Catrinel Marlon, director Corneliu Porumboiu, actors Vlad Ivanov, Rodica Lazar, Agusti Villaronga and Cannes film festival president Thierry Fremaux pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film The Whistlers. Source: Associated Press
Actress Amber Heard poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Pain and Glory. Source: Associated Press
Actresses Andie MacDowell, left, and Helen Mirren pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film The Best Years of a Life. Source: Associated Press
Singer Jessica Jung arrives at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film The Dead Don't Die. Source: Associated Press

Elton John poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Rocketman at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Source: Associated Press
