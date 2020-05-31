Photo gallery: Chaos in USA as protests over George Floyd death extend into fifth day

Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US. cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota National Guard members maintain a position Source: Associated Press

Floyd died Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

But the arrest has done little to quell protests across the country. Most have been peaceful. But a few have erupted in violence.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

A demonstrator raises their fist as others gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Washington Source: Associated Press

A police officer stands guard while a police vehicle burns during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles Source: Associated Press

Philadelphia police confront protesters during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest Source: Associated Press

Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd Source: Associated Press

Protesters skirmish with the National Guard in Minneapolis Source: Associated Press

Demonstrators kneel before police during a protest in Minneapolis. Source: Associated Press