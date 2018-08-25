TODAY |

Phony GoFundMe scheme: Homeless man and woman plead guilty to fraud charges

Associated Press
A homeless man and a woman have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a GoFundMe scheme that prosecutors say netted NZ$591,000 with a phony story about him coming to her aid.

Thirty-six-year-old Johnny Bobbitt, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and 28-year-old Katelyn McClure, of Bordentown, New Jersey, to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to make up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving McClure cash for gas when she was stranded along a Philadelphia highway.

The scheme raised NZ$591,000, which the couple claimed would be donated to Bobbitt. Instead New Jersey authorities said the three split the money. GoFundMe says it has refunded all the donations.

All three still face charges in state court. D'Amico has denied any wrongdoing.

From left, Jonny Bobbitt Jr, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure.
From left, Jonny Bobbitt Jr, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure. Source: Associated Press
