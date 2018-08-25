Phony GoFundMe scheme: Homeless man and woman plead guilty to fraud charges

A homeless man and a woman have pleaded guilty to federal charges in a GoFundMe scheme that prosecutors say netted NZ$591,000 with a phony story about him coming to her aid.

Thirty-six-year-old Johnny Bobbitt, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering, and 28-year-old Katelyn McClure, of Bordentown, New Jersey, to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to make up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving McClure cash for gas when she was stranded along a Philadelphia highway.

The scheme raised NZ$591,000, which the couple claimed would be donated to Bobbitt. Instead New Jersey authorities said the three split the money. GoFundMe says it has refunded all the donations.