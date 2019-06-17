Phoenix cops pull guns on family after four-year-old allegedly steals Barbie doll

TODAY |

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for action after disturbing footage emerged of an altercation involving officers and a young family.

A video released shows Phoenix police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding her 1-year-old.

Police had been responding to a Family Dollar for a report of shoplifting. The parents say their daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them.

Gallego issued a statement saying "it was completely inappropriate and clearly unprofessional."

She's expediting the deadline for police-worn cameras to August and requested a community meeting tomorrow.

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams said an internal investigation is underway.

The family filed a $10 million (NZ$15.3 million) claim against the city of Phoenix alleging police committed civil rights violations.

    It all happened at a Family Dollar store in Phoenix, Arizona. Source: City of Phoenix Police Department.
