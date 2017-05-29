Philippines violence: Civilian corpses found as soldiers battle militants linked to Islamic State

Philippine forces found corpses in the streets of a besieged southern city yesterday, including at least eight civilians who appeared to have been executed, as soldiers battled a weakened but still forceful group of militants linked to the Islamic State group.

Source: Associated Press

The death toll from six days of fighting neared 100.

The crisis in Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has grown increasingly dire as the militants show unexpected strength, fending off a military that has unleashed attack helicopters, armored vehicles and scores of soldiers.

Much of the city is a no-go zone, but as the military advances and more civilians escape, the scope of the battle is becoming clear.

Thousands of civilians have streamed out of Marawi and more than 2,000 were still trapped inside the city. Many sent desperate text messages begging to be rescued and reporting that their homes had been destroyed, said Zia Alonto Adiong, an official in Lanao del Sur, one of the country's poorest provinces.

Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said that combat operations were still going on, but that the militants were weakening.

Padilla said the bodies of four men, three women and a child were found near a road close to Mindanao State University in Marawi.