Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside of China

Philippines reports the first coronavirus death outside of China, a 44-year-old man from Wuhan who developed pneumonia.

The Phillippines Department of Health says a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on January 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat.

He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise," the health department said.

China’s death toll from a new virus increased to 304 today amid warnings from the World Health Organisation that other countries need to prepare in the event the disease spreads among their populations as more nations report local infections.

Figures from the National Health Commission showed an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of those infected in in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China before spreading worldwide.

Both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold.