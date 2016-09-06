Philippines rejects UN Human Rights Council's bid for scrutiny of drug killings

The UN's top human rights body has narrowly passed a resolution that includes calls for greater scrutiny in the Philippines.

The Human Rights Council voted 18-14 with 15 abstentions to approve the resolution today.

The measure, presented by Iceland, cited allegations of thousands of killings since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a campaign against illegal drugs in mid-2016.

The Philippines immediately rejected the resolution. The country's ambassador in Geneva, Evan Garcia, said it "does not represent a triumph of human rights, but a travesty of them".

The resolution calls on the Filipino government to "take all necessary measures to prevent extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances".