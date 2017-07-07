 

Philippines quake kills two, injures 100

Associated Press

A strong, shallow earthquake shook the central Philippines overnight, leaving at least two people dead and injuring more than 100, including several in a collapsed building where others were trapped for several hours, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 6.5 and struck at a depth of 6.5 kilometers in Leyte province. Filipino seismologists measured the depth at just 2 kilometers and said the quake, caused by movement of the Philippine Fault, was felt most strongly in Leyte's Kananga town.

Shallow earthquakes generally cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

A building collapsed in Kananga, killing one person, injuring more than 20 others and trapping six people, including children, who were later rescued, Kananga Mayor Rowena Codilla told The Associated Press by cellphone from the scene.

"I can see that the child looks pale and weak but the others are OK," Codilla said as she watched while the victims were treated by medics for bruises and other injuries.

"I'm really happy," she said, adding that the victims guided the rescuers by cellphone to where they were trapped. She said many people managed to dash out of the building when it started to sway, but the six were unable to escape in time.

One person was pulled out earlier from the building alive but injured, she said.

The building had a grocery store, a hardware store and a beauty parlor on the ground floor and a guest house on the second floor, she said.

The quake caused power outages in Kananga and outlying areas.

Thousands of residents, office workers and students fled from homes, buildings and schools, with some falling over as the ground shook. Many refused to return home because of aftershocks.

Mayor Richard Gomez of Ormoc city, about 30 kilometers from Kananga, told DZMM radio that a landslide hit a house and killed a young woman. More than 100 others were injured in the area, including many who were "traumatized and hysterical," he said.

The strong shaking caused cracks in some buildings and roads in the city and power was automatically shut off, Gomez said.

Ormoc's airport was closed after the quake damaged its runway, Gomez said.

