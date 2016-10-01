 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte under fire for off-colour remarks about rape

share

Source:

Associated Press

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has sought to reassure soldiers who might be accused of committing abuses under martial law and jokingly said if any of them were to rape three women, he would personally claim responsibility for it.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Source: Associated Press/Bullit Marquez

Duterte is notorious for comments often deemed offensive and made the remark as a joke, reiterating that only he would be liable for any backlash over military rule on southern Mindanao island.

He has, however, said he would not tolerate abuses.

"If you go down, I go down. But for this martial law and the consequences of martial law and the ramifications of martial law, I and I alone would be responsible, just do your job I will take care of the rest," Duterte said on Friday, according to a president's office transcript.

"I'll imprison you myself," he said, referring to any soldiers who commit violations, then he joked: "If you had raped three, I will admit it, that's on me."

Duterte made the remark in a speech to soldiers on Mindanao island, where he imposed martial law on Tuesday to try to crush Islamic State-linked rebels, who have been battling the military after laying siege to a southern city.

It's not the first time Duterte has made a joke about rape. He caused outrage in the lead-up to his presidential election win last year when he recalled a 1989 prison riot in which an Australian missionary was killed, and inmates had lined up to rape her.

Duterte said the victim was "beautiful" and as mayor of Davao city where the riot took place, he should have been first in line. He later apologised.

Human rights groups have criticised Duterte's decision to declare martial law as excessive, and say it could lead to abuses by security forces.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
2
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:29
3
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener

00:40
4
A teacher and an assistant in the US were arrested after they were caught fighting each other.

Watch: Staff members arrested after shocking classroom fight in front of horrified students

01:40
5
Saddle trot racing has taken off recently in Melbourne and features riders on horseback instead of the usual wagon seen in harness racing.

New horse racing craze hits New Zealand tracks as trotting horses run the course - without the cart

00:29
Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.

00:31
Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Southern rock's founding father Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies

Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Two male youths are due to appear in court after the aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.

00:49
Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.

'We allowed them back' - cocky Jimmy Spithill refuses to credit Team New Zealand after nervy win

Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ