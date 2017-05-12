 

World


Philippine police make child cybersex arrests, rescuing victims

Authorities in the Philippines have rescued four girls and arrested a mother and two other women for allegedly live-streaming sexually exploitative videos of children to men paying by the minute to watch from the United States.

File photo: Members of the National Bureau of Investigation and FBI gather evidence at the home of suspected child webcam cybersex operator, David Timothy Deakin.

Three sisters ages eight, nine and 12, and an 11-year-old found in a separate rescue, are now in a shelter for abused children while the women face prosecution.

The arrests came just two weeks after Filipino authorities raided the home of an American man suspected of similar cybersex crimes, arresting David Timothy Deakin, 53, in his townhouse.

During that bust, agents from the National Bureau of Investigation rescued two girls, 10 and 12, who had spent time in Deakin's home, and made one of the largest seizures of illicit digital content in the Philippines. Dozens of hard drives and a handful of computers must now be analysed to search for other possible victims, as well as buyers.

Deakin denied wrongdoing.

"They got it twisted around like somehow I was using those girls," he told The Associated Press after his April 20 arrest.

The series of arrests and rescues underscore a rapidly growing crime in which children, even toddlers, are made to remove their clothes and touch themselves in obscene ways while adults, often their parents, train video cameras on them in exchange for payment from paedophiles abroad.

Police in the Philippines are collaborating with their counterparts in Europe, Australia and the US to investigate and prosecute.

The Australian Federal Police and US FBI separately provided Filipino authorities information that led to the arrests of the mother and two other women on May 5, rescuing four girls.

They were allegedly making the girls engage in sexually explicit acts while men in Australia and the US watched. The women have been charged with human trafficking, child abuse, child pornography and cybercrime.

Police officer Arlyn Torrendon said she was part of a team that rescued three of the children and arrested the three women, including the mother of the siblings, Saturday in a house in Bacolod city on an island about 717 kilometres south of Manila.

"The children were innocent. They were not even aware that they were being used in a crime," Torrendon told the AP by telephone from Bacolod.

She said the children came from an impoverished family, their mother was a widow.

