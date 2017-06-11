Philippine military bomb ISIS -linked militants in city of Marawi

US special forces have joined the battle in the southern Philippine city of Marawi, after 13 Philippine marines were killed in intense urban fighting, the Philippine military said yesterday.

The military said the US is providing technical support to end the siege of Marawi by fighters from the so-called Maute group, which took over large parts of the city late last month.

The group is believed to be allied to ISIS.

The marines were killed while rescuing trapped civilians in the conflict-torn city, a Philippine army spokesperson said, adding that so far, more than 200 people have been killed in the fighting, which is now in its third week.

The military said it is directing its air strikes at the central business district of the city where the insurgents are dug in, but it is proceeding carefully so as not to destroy mosques where some of the militants had taken up positions.

Warplanes hovered over and black smoke could be seen rising in many parts of the city.

It is also believed there is a network of underground tunnels where the militants can take shelter from the bombing.

"The use of air strike is to soften the position [of the enemy] and to take down battle positions of the enemy, particularly machine gun nests, sniper's nests, and the command in control of the enemy," said Col Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson for the Philippine army's 1st Infantry Division.

Relentless air strikes have wreaked havoc on the ground, with many homes damaged beyond recognition.