 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Philippine military bomb ISIS -linked militants in city of Marawi

share

Source:

Associated Press

US special forces have joined the battle in the southern Philippine city of Marawi, after 13 Philippine marines were killed in intense urban fighting, the Philippine military said yesterday.

US special forces are helping the Philippine military retake the southern city of Marawi from militants.
Source: BBC

The military said the US is providing technical support to end the siege of Marawi by fighters from the so-called Maute group, which took over large parts of the city late last month.

The group is believed to be allied to ISIS.

The marines were killed while rescuing trapped civilians in the conflict-torn city, a Philippine army spokesperson said, adding that so far, more than 200 people have been killed in the fighting, which is now in its third week.

The military said it is directing its air strikes at the central business district of the city where the insurgents are dug in, but it is proceeding carefully so as not to destroy mosques where some of the militants had taken up positions.

Warplanes hovered over and black smoke could be seen rising in many parts of the city.

It is also believed there is a network of underground tunnels where the militants can take shelter from the bombing.

"The use of air strike is to soften the position [of the enemy] and to take down battle positions of the enemy, particularly machine gun nests, sniper's nests, and the command in control of the enemy," said Col Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson for the Philippine army's 1st Infantry Division.

Relentless air strikes have wreaked havoc on the ground, with many homes damaged beyond recognition.

The ongoing clashes broke out on May 23 when the Maute group attacked Marawi, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law across the entire southern island of Mindanao.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:30
4
The connection is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel set to open early July

00:50
5
After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container investigators found a missing woman who had been chained inside for two months by a vicious serial killer

Watch: Chilling moment woman is rescued from shipping container after being imprisoned by serial killer

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ