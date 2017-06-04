 

Philippine casino attacker who killed at least 37 was indebted gambler

The lone suspect who launched a deadly attack on a casino and shopping complex in the Philippine capital that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling, police said today.

He can be seen shooting his M4 rifle in the air, setting fires and taking aim at security forces in a stairwell.
Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said the man's immediate family confirmed his identity as Jessie Carlos - a married father of three and former Finance Department employee who owed more than $US80,000.

The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," Albayalde told a news conference.

"This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said."

Authorities have repeatedly dismissed a claim of responsibility by ISIS for Friday's attack on Resorts World Manila.

The suspect's distraught mother, Teodora, wept during the news briefing and asked for forgiveness.

"We're asking for your apology. We can't accept ourselves that my son became like this, he was a very kind son," she said. "He chose to end his life than kill and kill people."

"The message of what happened to my son is people should not get hooked on gambling so their families won't get destroyed," she said.

Police say the assailant used petrol to burn himself alive after firing shots and setting gaming tables alight.
The Philippines has faced Muslim insurgencies for decades, though much of the violence has occurred in the troubled south, where ongoing battles with Islamic militants are taking place in the southern city of Marawi.

Albayalde said the man had sold off property to support his gambling habit of at least several years, including a vehicle.

His family had grown so concerned they had asked casinos in the capital to ban their husband since April 3.

At least 37 patrons and employees died, mostly from smoke inhalation as they tried to hide on the second floor, including one the casino's VIP rooms, Albayalde said.

The gunman fled to an adjoining hotel, where police say he killed himself.

Video footage shown to reporters yesterday appears to bolster the government's case that this was a botched robbery by a lone attacker with no known link to terrorism.

Police said that's exactly why they wanted to release it.

