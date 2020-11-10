TODAY |

Pfizer to seek emergency vaccine approval as US looks to roll out doses this year

Source:  Associated Press

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech will seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the US aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the companies would seek an emergency use authorisation tomorrow from the Food and Drug Administration. The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before approval is granted.

Azar says: “Hope and help are on the way.”

This week the companies said their vaccine was 95 per cent effective.

Moderna is expected to file for emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate in the coming weeks.

