Pfizer approved for Australian children aged 12 to 15

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use among Australian children aged 12 to 15.

A child receives a vaccine. Source: istock.com

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the Therapeutic Goods Administration ruling today.

The next step is for the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to give its approval.

If ATAGI gives the green light, children with impaired immune systems or underlying medical conditions will be immediately added to the rollout and able to access Pfizer.

A final decision is expected later next week.

"The US is doing this for 12 to 15-year-olds and they are providing the world with very, very important safety data," Mr Hunt said.

Widespread vaccination of Australian children is not expected until all adults have had their shots.

Pfizer is already approved for people 16 and over.

Mr Hunt confirmed September to early October was the expected timeline for under-40s to receive their first Pfizer jab.

"That is the expectation at the moment. If there were to be a variation, we can bring it forward."

Earlier this week, British authorities approved coronavirus vaccines for use among children with severe disabilities or health conditions.

The UK regulator decided against giving vaccinations to under-18s without underlying health conditions.