Petrol station employee takes a tumble trying to pull fuel hose from moving vehicle in China

Chaotic scenes were on display at a petrol station in China this weekend when a driver took off with a fuel hose still firmly attached to her car.

CCTV footage of the incident shows an employee furiously trying to pull the offending hose out before being knocked to the ground before the fuel pump is also pulled over with her.

According to 9 NEWS the calamitous scenes happened in the Chinese province of Anhui on Saturday afternoon (local time).