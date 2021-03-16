Peter Dutton, who called Kiwi deportees 'trash', shuts down opposition leader’s Brittany Higgins speech

The senior Australian politician who caused outrage by calling New Zealand deportees "trash" has shut down a rival MP's speech about rape survivor Brittany Higgins.

Yesterday saw major marches against sexual assault, discrimination and harassment of women in Australian cities.

Former Liberal Party staffer Higgins, who says she was raped by a colleague in Parliament House, made a surprise appearance at the Canberra rally.

She gave a powerful speech about gendered violence.

Later, Labor leader Anthony Albanese was making a speech during question time about Higgins and March 4 Justice when he was cut off by Home Affairs Minister Dutton.

Liberal MP Dutton was within his rights to do so, but his actions prompted heavy critcism as his party grapples with outrage over its handling of recent allegations.

People on social media called it "deplorable", saying Albanese had been "sensationally gagged".

Albanese appeared shocked by Dutton's actions.

During a Nine News piece which featured a reporter taunting people being deported from Australia for Auckland, Dutton said his country was "taking the trash out”.