Peter Carington, last survivor of Churchill govt, dies at 99

Peter Carington, a long-serving British politician who was the last survivor of Prime Minister Winston Churchill's government, has died, the government said Tuesday. He was 99.

Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, left, African National Congress (ANC) president Nelson Mandela, center, and Britain's Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington meet in Johannesburg, South Africa Source: 1 NEWS

Known for being both refined and personable, Carington served as an agriculture minister in Churchill's post-World War II government. He went on to hold several of the top jobs in British politics, including defense secretary and foreign secretary. He also was NATO secretary-general in the mid-1980s when there was a clear thawing in relations between Washington and Moscow.