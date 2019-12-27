TODAY |

Peruvian shamans predict Donald Trump won't be re-elected during ritual

Source:  Associated Press

Peruvian shamans predict that Donald Trump will not be re-elected as President of the United States in 2020.

They performed the ritual on a beach on the outskirts of Lima using pictures of world leaders to make predictions. Source: Associated Press

Performing their annual pre-year cleansing ritual on the beach on the outskirts of Lima, the shamans used pictures of world leaders US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales to make their predictions.

In addition to Trump not being re-elected, the shamans predict a peaceful 2020.

The cleansing ritual is performed annually to ask the gods for world peace and tranquility.

In Peru, the use of witches, shamans, and clairvoyants is common and has been used since the time of the Incas in order to predict the future.

