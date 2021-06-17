Peruvian police destroy record 30 tonnes of drugs seized from traffickers

The Peruvian government destroyed 30 tonnes of drugs seized from drug traffickers, the largest quantity ever recorded in the country's history.

The drugs seized in various police operations nationwide were incinerated at the Special Operations Division of the National Police facilities with the participation of the Minister of the Interior, José Elice.

The activity included the destruction of 13.4 tonnes of cocaine paste, 7.6 tonnes of cocaine hydrochloride and 9.06 tonnes of marijuana, as well as 4.2 kilos of opium latex, in addition to other smaller drugs, such as amphetamine derivatives, ecstasy and psilocybin.