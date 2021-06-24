Peruvian news anchor shaken by earthquake during live interview

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Peru's central coast today, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings and a news anchor to go off script during a live interview.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local reporter Alvina Ruiz told the audience to remain calm as the quake rattled the newsroom.

"There is currently an earthquake happening and it's pretty strong, so we please ask that our viewers keep calm," she said.

"We are going to try to remain calm," she repeated.



There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was 10.3 kilometres west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometres.

The quake was felt in the capital of Lima and some rocks fell onto a roadway on the city's Pacific coastline, but authorities reported no major damage.