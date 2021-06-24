TODAY |

Peruvian news anchor shaken by earthquake during live interview

Source:  Associated Press

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Peru's central coast today, causing some residents of the capital to run out of their shaking homes or buildings and a news anchor to go off script during a live interview. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The strong shaking caused reporter Alvina Ruiz to go off-script. Source: Twitter/CBS News

Local reporter Alvina Ruiz told the audience to remain calm as the quake rattled the newsroom.

"There is currently an earthquake happening and it's pretty strong, so we please ask that our viewers keep calm," she said.

"We are going to try to remain calm," she repeated. 

There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake. 

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was 10.3 kilometres west-southwest of Mala in Canete province, and had a depth of 50 kilometres.

The quake was felt in the capital of Lima and some rocks fell onto a roadway on the city's Pacific coastline, but authorities reported no major damage.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific's so-called Ring of Fire.

World
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Older woman brutally assaulted twice in Auckland mall carpark
2
Full video: Hipkins and Bloomfield to update Wellington’s Covid situation
3
No new community Covid cases amid Wellington scare, 7000 tests done yesterday
4
Over $44 million worth of meth seized by police in Auckland
5
Complacent Govt need to change bubble settings: Nick Wilson
MORE FROM
World
MORE
08:06

Covid outbreak has Fiji's infrastructure on brink of collapse
00:24

Russian jets fire warning shots at British warship near Crimea

Fiji reports 279 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily to close