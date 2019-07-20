Peru's most active volcano erupts spreading ash hundreds of kilometres to Bolivia

The Ubinas volcano in Peru erupted on today, spewing smoke and ash into the air.

The government has called for the evacuation of the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Peru's president Martin Vizcarra described it as "a major event unlike any we have had in recent years."

Ash from the eruption has reached as far as Bolivia - about 780 kilometres away.

The 5672-metre volcano is Peru's most active.

Its most recent strong eruption period was from 2006-2009.