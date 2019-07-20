TODAY |

Peru's most active volcano erupts spreading ash hundreds of kilometres to Bolivia

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Central and South America

The Ubinas volcano in Peru erupted on today, spewing smoke and ash into the air.

The government has called for the evacuation of the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Peru's president Martin Vizcarra described it as "a major event unlike any we have had in recent years."

Ash from the eruption has reached as far as Bolivia - about 780 kilometres away.

The 5672-metre volcano is Peru's most active.

Its most recent strong eruption period was from 2006-2009.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru monitors the volcano's activity from its offices in Lima.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ash from the erution has reached as far as Bolivia. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:47
The home was turned into a pile of matchsticks, sending debris flying onto nearby properties.
Gas contractor who worked on Christchurch home one day before explosion comes forward to police - report
2
The French makeup giant opened its doors on Queen Street this morning.
New Zealand's first Sephora opens doors to hundreds of queuing makeup lovers
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
4
Blake Green kicks a field goal against the Sharks
Warriors hero Blake Green relieved after narrow win over Sharks
5
Reputation of police at stake after breath-testing in homes claim, National spokesperson says
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo provided by the Brigham City Police Department, . Parker is earning widespread social media attention for his neighborhood soda stand thanks to a sign he holds that reads, "Ice cold beer" with "root" above the word beer in tiny print. Brigham City Police Lt. Tony Ferderber said Thursday, July 18, 2019, that several residents in the northern Utah city called police concerned about a young boy selling alcohol in front of a church. Officers realized that it was just a clever marketing ploy and posted pictures of 11-year-old Seth Parker on Facebook with the comment, "a twist on a lemonade stand." (Brigham City Police Department via AP)

Cops called on Utah boy advertising 'ice cold beer' at root beer stand in front of church
The All Blacks coach admits they may have to sacrifice short-term results for the ultimate prize.

Hansen prepared to put All Blacks’ unbeaten record against Pumas on the line
, South Korea, Friday, July 19, 2019. South Korean police say a man has set himself on fire in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul amid rising trade disputes between Seoul and Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Protestor sets himself on fire near Japan Embassy amid Seoul-Tokyo spat
00:44
Anthony Robert Harvey has been charged with murdering his wife, three daughters and mother-in-law.

Perth man ordered to serve life without parole for murders of five family members