Perth woman charged with murder of her two young daughters

A Perth mother has been charged with the murder of her two young daughters who were found dead at their northern suburbs home.

The bodies of six-year-old Tiana Djurasovic and her 10-year-old sister Mia were found on Friday evening at their Madeley home on Bogdanich Way.

The girls' mother, Milka Djurasovic was found more than two hours later at the Whitfords beach car park with self-inflicted injuries.

She was arrested and taken to hospital, and was on Sunday charged with two counts of murder by police.

The mother is due to appear at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Monday.

Neighbour Gordana Sousak said she heard screaming about 6pm on Friday, when the children's father came home from work, WA Today reports.

"When he called police they told him not to touch her, but by that time he'd found the other little girl in the laundry," she said.

Ms Djurasovic was working as a nurse and the family were part of the close-knit Bosnian community in Perth, Ms Sousak told WA Today.

Philip Couper, who is an adviser to the One Nation WA state leader Colin Tincknell, said his daughter, also called Mia, was schoolfriends with Mia Djurasovic.

"The sisters were inseparable and only a few months ago, Mia (Djurasovic) attended our Mia's 10th birthday party, and the photos are a surreal moment in time as all the kids were so happy..." he wrote in an emotional post on social media.

Mr Couper also said his daughter was "distraught and upset" that she would not get her daily hug at school from Mia Djurasovic.

WA Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel said on Saturday homicide detectives and forensic police would work at the crime scene in coming weeks to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"The WA police are doing all that they can to investigate this matter and try and identify what it is that led to these tragic events," Mr Steel said.

The incident follows three others in WA where children have been found killed at their homes in the past 18 months.

In September 2018, Anthony Robert Harvey murdered his two-year-old twin daughters Alice and Beatrix, three-year-old Charlotte and their mother Mara Lee Harvey, 41. He also killed his 73-year-old mother-in-law Beverley Ann Quinn when she visited the next morning.

Just two months earlier, then 19-year-old Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts allegedly murdered his mother, eight-year-old brother and 15-year-old sister.