Perth triple homicide: Police repeatedly called to house where NZ woman and her children killed

Police were repeatedly called to a Perth house before a New Zealand woman and two of her children were fatally attacked there, Commissioner Chris Dawson has confirmed.

Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts, 19, has been charged with three counts of murder. Source: Facebook

Teancum Petersen-Crofts, 19, was charged with three counts of murder yesterday after his mother Michelle, 48, and eight-year-old brother Rua were found dead inside their Ellenbrook home. His sister Bella was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital on Sunday.

"I can confirm that police have attended at that particular address, not only on the Friday, but in the weeks leading up to that," Mr Dawson told reporters in Perth today.

The news comes after the daughter of the slain 48-year-old New Zealand woman blamed the Aussie health system for the deaths.

"My mum and my brother and sister they copped it. They had to suffer because the system failed them and now we all suffer," the woman who doesn't wish to be named told 1 NEWS.

She says her mother pleaded for help for the man allegedly behind the murders within the health system.

"My mum was going to the hospital and doctor saying what can I do? Who can help me?

"They were all saying he's sick but no one can help."

Yesterday Petersen-Crofts appeared to have a mental breakdown in court as he was charged with three counts of murder.

He looked around the public gallery before sitting down and accusing another person of carrying out the attack.

"A criminal wanted to take me out bush - he did it and he came back for my family," Petersen-Crofts said.

The magistrate told him he didn't need to say anything, but he replied: "I have to 'cos mamma is with me".

After the magistrate said Petersen-Crofts would be sent to a psychiatric facility as there were concerns for his mental health, Petersen-Crofts said: "I was painting a picture of Jesus and stayed there for two months".

The boy and his mother were found dead inside the home and the teenage girl was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital, police say.

Police were initially called about 1.30am on Sunday to a convenience store on The Broadway before they went to the home.