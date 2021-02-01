Perth residents rush to supermarkets as snap lockdown announced

There were scenes of panic buying in Perth last night after Australian officials announced a hard lockdown for the next five days.

Despite Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan urging residents to remain calm, people were seen rushing to supermarkets.

The snap lockdown was called after a security guard working at a hotel quarantine site tested positive for Covid-19, likely to be the UK variant.

People within the Perth, Peel and South West regions must stay home except for essential travel until Friday night.

"This week is absolutely crucial that we stay home, maintain physical distancing and personal hygiene and get tested if you have symptoms," McGowan says.

"This is a very serious situation and each and everyone of us has to do everything we personally can to stop the spread in the community."