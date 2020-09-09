TODAY |

Perth man mauled to death by his pet rottweiler, police say

Source:  AAP

Police investigating a man's death at a home north of Perth in Western Australia called rangers to remove an aggressive dog when they arrived at the scene.

Dave Whitney, 59, died after suffering serious injuries inflicted by his rottweiler. Source: Nine

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the death of the 59-year-old man whose body was discovered at a home in Morley on Monday night.

The ABC has reported the man was attacked by a large dog that lived at the property which had previously been the subject of complaints.

Nine News has reported the victim, Dave Whitney, was arguing with his flatmate, but was attacked by his own dog, a rottweiler.

The dog was put down after lunging at police officers. 

A 36-year-old man assisted police with their inquiries at the scene but WA Police yesterday said no charges had been laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

