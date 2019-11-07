Perth man knocked unconscious after calling out group for parking in disabled spot

A Perth man has been knocked unconscious after attempting to stop a group from parking in a disabled parking spot.

David Fletcher, 48, was walking into a shopping centre in Atwell, Perth yesterday when he noticed the Subaru, which did not have a permit, according to Nine News.

When Mr Fletcher asked the group to leave the spot, he was punched in the jaw, knocking him unconscious.

"I remember the foul words coming out of the girl's mouth and really not much more," he said.

Mr Fletcher has since been treated in a local hospital for a headache and nausea.