Perth man hospitalised after being bitten by bull shark in Swan River

A man has been seriously injured after being bitten on the leg by a bull shark while swimming in Perth's Swan River.

The man aged in his 50s was attacked this morning at Blackwall Reach, a popular swimming area south of Perth known for its limestone cliffs.

He was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital via St John Ambulance with serious injuries to his leg.

Western Australia's fisheries department is investigating the rare attack and said the shark was reported to be two to three metres long.

A water police vessel is on the scene and people have been cleared from the water.

Premier Mark McGowan praised the efforts of kayakers to rescue the man.

"I understand it's quite a serious bite but we all hope and wish for the very best for the man involved and hope he recovers fully," he told reporters.