Perth man goes on violent rampage, gets caught after falling through loft

A man has gone on a violent crime rampage south of Perth, ramming cars, breaking into houses and falling through a loft while being arrested by police.

Australia police Source: 1 NEWS

The spree began when the man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened the driver of the Ford Territory he was travelling in at 3.30am on Friday.

The driver managed to stop the car at Serpentine, 65km south of Perth, and desperately flagged a passing Nissan Navara driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The pair escaped, but police say the 31-year-old man followed in the Ford Territory and rammed the Nissan a number of times until it rolled.

It is alleged he then drove off in the Territory and rammed another vehicle, before chasing a Hyundai driven by a woman, who headed to a nearby service station and took refuge.

The man then abandoned the Territory and stole the Hyundai before driving to the Byford area.

There he rammed into a fence and a vehicle parked in a driveway and another house.

He is then alleged to have broken into two houses before assaulting the male resident of the second home.

The 31-year-old ran into the loft space, but when police were restraining him he and an officer fell through the roof into the room below.

He was arrested shortly after outside the house.

The man has been charged with 20 offences including deprivation of liberty, armed in manner likely to cause fear, criminal damage, stealing, acts with intent to endanger life, aggravated burglary, steal motor vehicle and common assault.