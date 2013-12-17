 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Perth man goes on violent rampage, gets caught after falling through loft

share

Source:

AAP

A man has gone on a violent crime rampage south of Perth, ramming cars, breaking into houses and falling through a loft while being arrested by police.

Australia police

Source: 1 NEWS

The spree began when the man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened the driver of the Ford Territory he was travelling in at 3.30am on Friday.

The driver managed to stop the car at Serpentine, 65km south of Perth, and desperately flagged a passing Nissan Navara driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The pair escaped, but police say the 31-year-old man followed in the Ford Territory and rammed the Nissan a number of times until it rolled.

It is alleged he then drove off in the Territory and rammed another vehicle, before chasing a Hyundai driven by a woman, who headed to a nearby service station and took refuge.

The man then abandoned the Territory and stole the Hyundai before driving to the Byford area.

There he rammed into a fence and a vehicle parked in a driveway and another house.

He is then alleged to have broken into two houses before assaulting the male resident of the second home.

The 31-year-old ran into the loft space, but when police were restraining him he and an officer fell through the roof into the room below.

He was arrested shortly after outside the house.

The man has been charged with 20 offences including deprivation of liberty, armed in manner likely to cause fear, criminal damage, stealing, acts with intent to endanger life, aggravated burglary, steal motor vehicle and common assault.

The man appeared at the Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
The youngest Barrett was in the unusual jersey of No.13 tonight, but he produced the same magic he has all season regardless.

Jordie Barrett steals the show as Hurricanes snap Crusaders' unbeaten streak

00:30
2
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:20
3
The Chiefs fullback was at his scintillating best as he finished off a brilliant run by the Waikato team.

As it happened: Blistering Damian McKenzie carves Brumbies defence to pieces en route to stellar try and vital win

00:18
4
Alapati Leiua will be having nightmares about his encounter with Timoci Naguca during Fiji's 38-16 win.

Fijian back absolutely bulldozes Samoan rival as Pacific champs turn on the razzle dazzle in Apia


00:33
5
The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

00:19
The youngest Barrett was in the unusual jersey of No.13 tonight, but he produced the same magic he has all season regardless.

Jordie Barrett steals the show as Hurricanes snap Crusaders' unbeaten streak

The Hurricanes have broken the Crusaders' unbeaten run with a 31-22 win at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

01:54
The party wants to establish a clean energy investment fund, started with profits from companies that extract fossil fuels.

Green Party launches plan to get NZ carbon neutral by 2050

Co-leader James Shaw has announced plans for a infrastructure fund to kick start the 'Green' economy.

00:45
Speaking at the NZ First Convention in Auckland, Mr Peters was amused at the media's interest in his health and wellbeing.

Watch: Winston Peters stifles laughter when asked about his recent decision to quit smoking

The light-hearted moment came as Mr Peters took questions at the NZ First Convention in Auckland.

00:33
The former woman's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Watch: Man plucked out of Wimbledon crowd dons white skirt to face Clijsters serve

The former women's number one pulled the fan on-court during an invitational doubles match with hilarious results.

Police hunt for pair after robbery at Christchurch pub

The two men threatened staff before taking off with a quantity of cash.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 