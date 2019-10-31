TODAY |

Perth man fined for ripping off kookaburra's head in front of kids at pub

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man who ripped the head off a kookaburra at a Perth pub in front of horrified children has been fined $2500.

The man killed Kevin - a cheeky kookaburra known for stealing food - at Parkerville Tavern last month.

His lawyer described the bird as "a menace to public safety".

The $2500 fine is the maximum for the offence of "unlawful take of fauna".

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions said it was the first time a person had been fined the maximum amount for the offence since new laws came into force on January 1.

Australian native laughing kookaburra. Source: istock.com
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Concern as two plague cases confirmed in China
2
Man who misled Immigration NZ to get residency deported
3
Samoa declares state of emergency over measles epidemic as child deaths mount
4
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
5
Wallabies star Taniela 'Tongan Thor' Tupou gatecrashes Tongan rugby league parade on quad bike
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Apple is banning all vaping apps from its App Store amid health concerns
00:57

Prince Andrew again denies having sex with Epstein victim

Visitors without vaccination records denied entry to American Samoa
02:03

Dozens of police force people out of Auckland park and make arrests after huge teen brawl