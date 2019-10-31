Perth man fined for ripping off kookaburra's head in front of kids at pub

A man who ripped the head off a kookaburra at a Perth pub in front of horrified children has been fined $2500.

The man killed Kevin - a cheeky kookaburra known for stealing food - at Parkerville Tavern last month.

His lawyer described the bird as "a menace to public safety".



The $2500 fine is the maximum for the offence of "unlawful take of fauna".

