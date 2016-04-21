Perth man charged over bestiality images

Source:AAP
A 63-year-old Perth man who allegedly distributed three images of bestiality is the fifth person to be charged under Taskforce Mirzam, which is investigating child sex abuse, including at "swinging" parties.
The man has been charged with possess or copy an indecent or obscene article and was summonsed to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.
A 45-year-old man, his 39-year-old female partner and two other men, aged 56 and 62, are already facing more than 200 charges.
