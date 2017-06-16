Perth man called a 'murderer' after stabbing dog in park to defend his own pup

Animal rights activists have screamed "murderer" as they chased a man who fatally stabbed a dog at a park after a Perth magistrate spared him an immediate jail sentence.



Four-year-old labrador Luna was stabbed with a pocket knife at Apple Blossom Polyantha Reserve in Mirrabooka on May 17 after his 22-year-old owner, known only as Bridgette, let him and her other dog run off their leads.



Defence lawyer Michael Tudori told Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday that Jayde Paul Rowan, 37, reacted to a perceived threat to his puppy, but his reaction was not reasonable.



Mr Tudori said Rowan, who walked away after the stabbing and jumped over a fence, was remorseful and did not intend to kill Luna.



"He wants to express his regret," Mr Tudori said.



"He is an absolute animal lover."



Mr Tudori said Rowan's 13-year-old staffy cross was killed in an attack by two dogs at a park 10 years ago.



The court heard Rowan had also written a letter to Bridgette.



Throughout proceedings, protesters in the public gallery scoffed and heckled Rowan, calling him a maggot and murderer.



Chief Magistrate Steven Heath accepted Rowan was an animal lover who had "heightened sensitivity" given his history, but said he over-reacted and this act of animal cruelty required more than a fine.



"It was an instantaneous reaction by you with one blow without an intent to cause serious harm," Mr Heath said.



Rowan was sentenced to seven months in prison, suspended for nine months.



Outside court, the animal advocates chased Rowan down the street, hitting him with their signs and yelling "murderer" as police monitored the situation from a distance.



Many of the activists, who held signs that read "Justice For Luna" and "Harsher Penalties for Animal Cruelty", said they did not think justice had been served.



RSPCA chief executive David van Ooran said they heard from many people in the community after Luna was stabbed.



"(They) all expressed outrage at this senseless, cruel act," he said.



"While we need to respect the court's decision, this horrible case has highlighted just how much the community finds cruelty towards animals totally unacceptable."



Bridgette told reporters at the time of the stabbing that she found Luna covered in blood and she started screaming.

