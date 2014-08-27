 

Perth man attacks his own car with golf club and chainsaw

A Perth man has attacked his own car with a golf club and chainsaw, with bystanders having to help officers restrain him.

Police say the 27-year-old was in an agitated state when he got out of his vehicle in Cannington on Wednesday evening and used the club and chainsaw to damage his car.

Bystanders helped officers arrest the Beckenham man, who continued to kick out after being handcuffed, and he was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for medical assessment before being charged over the incident.

